‘Festival’ category added for 2019 Laurel Highlands photo contest | TribLIVE.com
Regional

‘Festival’ category added for 2019 Laurel Highlands photo contest

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Saturday, February 23, 2019 5:30 a.m
792223_web1_gtr-LHpiccontest-022619
Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau
Courtney Burnsworth of Mill Run placed first in the "Plants and animals" category of the 2018 Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau photo contest with this image of a cat resting on a bench in Ohiopyle.

Camera or smart phone owners who are inspired by the area’s scenery, citizens, flora or fauna have until July 31 to capture images of subjects in any of those categories and enter them in the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau 15th annual photo contest.

In addition to those longstanding photo categories — people; plants and animals (nature); places (attractions and landscapes), contest organizers have added a new subject area for photographers to explore — special events and festivals.

Contestants may enter an unlimited number of color photos, one per submission. They must be high-quality digital images and must be taken in one of the three counties served by the visitors bureau — Westmoreland, Fayette or Somerset.

Photos of private property aren’t eligible, and use of watermarks on a photo is prohibited.

A panel of judges will select the top submitted images, which will be published in the bureau’s 2020 Destination Guide, the area’s official tourism publication, and on the visitors bureau’s website, www.laurelhighlands.org.

The photos also will be featured in exhibits at high-profile sites in the Laurel Highlands and may appear as part of the bureau’s social media posts and billboard campaigns.

The first-place entry in each of the four categories will receive $500, with $200 awarded for second place and $100 for third.

For details and to upload photo submissions, visit laurelhighlands.org/about-us/photo-contest or call 724-238-5661.

Winners of last year’s photo contest are featured on page 46 of the 2019 Destination Guide, which was released earlier in February.

First-place winners were: Rusty Glessner of State College, photo of Ohiopyle State Park (People); Carolyn Anderson of New Alexandria, photo of Keystone State Park (Places); and Courtney Burnsworth of Mill Run, photo of a cat in Ohiopyle (Plants and animals).

Amber Hebenthal of Pleasant Unity took second place in the “People” category with a photo taken at Laurel Hill State Park. Paul Valerio of Irwin placed third in the “Plants and animals” category with a photo of a bee and waterlily taken at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

