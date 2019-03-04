Ford City man accused of raping, threatening to kill woman

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Ford City man is accused of raping a woman and threatening her life in his apartment early Sunday.

Vincent Thomas Wallace, 43, allegedly put a pillow over the woman’s face and had sex with her after she said no, police said.

Police allege the woman went with Wallace to his apartment house where they smoked marijuana and crack cocaine.

Wallace allegedly wrapped his hands around her throat and threaten her she would “never get out alive.”

According to the affidavit, she was able to get out when Wallace tired out.

Wallace was arraigned Sunday by District Judge J. Gary Decomo. He is in the Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bond. He is charged with rape, aggravated and simple assault, attempted strangulation, unlawful restraint, and making terroristic threats.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .