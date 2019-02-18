Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Forecast: Storm could blanket Western Pa. with 4 inches of snow by Wednesday | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Forecast: Storm could blanket Western Pa. with 4 inches of snow by Wednesday

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Monday, February 18, 2019 11:21 p.m
769595_web1_GTR-weather4-121416
Suzanne Borza walks her dog Cherry through Saint Clair Park during the region’s first major snowstorm in Greensburg on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. “This is a great first snow. I love the way it clings to the trees – it’s beautiful.”

44 minutes ago

A storm expected to strike Tuesday night could blanket parts of Western Pennsylvania and neighboring states with more than 4 inches of snow by Wednesday, forecasters said.

Snow and ice accumulation could cause dangerous travel conditions from Oklahoma to the Northeast — including Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland — while several inches of heavy rain threaten to cause flooding in southern states, the National Weather Service said.

Between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 7 p.m. Wednesday, the city of Pittsburgh has a 29 percent chance of getting more than 4 inches of snow, compared to a 14 percent chance further north in Butler and a 17 percent chance in Kittanning, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Moon.

“Snow will quickly change over to a wintry mix followed by rain in the late afternoon (Wednesday),” the NWS said.

The weather service gives Latrobe a 35 percent chance of recording more than 4 inches of snowfall.

In Uniontown, the chance of 4-plus inches of snow jumps to 39 percent, and in Canaan Valley, West Virginia, there’s a 60 percent chance, according to the NWS.

Meteorologists predict that portions of Central Pennsylvania could get as much as 7 inches of snow.

The NWS issued winter storm watches for several parts of the Northeast starting late Tuesday. A winter storm watch means “there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.”

In parts of northeast and southeastern West Virginia, such as Summersville and Webster Springs, the storm could dump up to 5 inches of snow and “travel could be nearly impossible” amid icy, hazardous conditions, the NWS said.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.