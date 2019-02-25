Gasoline prices see biggest jump of 2019 as oil prices continue to rise

Gas prices in Pittsburgh have gone up 4.6 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $2.62, according to GasBuddy.

The national average has also gone up, by 6.1 cents per gallon, to $2.39.

“Gasoline prices saw their biggest weekly jump of 2019 with the national average now at its highest point since mid-December as oil prices continue to advance,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While such jumps are in line with expectations, that doesn’t make them any easier to digest.”

Locally, prices are 14.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, but 21.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average has increased 11.6 cents per gallon during the last month and is 10.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Unfortunately, we’re likely in store for a continued march higher into March and even April as seasonal trends kick into high gear, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel,” DeHaan said. “Average gas prices should remain lower than their year-ago levels for now and the annual spring surge we see at gas pumps will likely not be as bad as we’ve seen in years past.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .