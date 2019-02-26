Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Ham products recalled for possible plastic contamination | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Ham products recalled for possible plastic contamination

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 1:36 p.m
804638_web1_ptr-hamrecall-022719
Facebook
Sahlen Packing Company is recalling approximately 13,224 pounds of ready-to-eat deli ham products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic.

About an hour ago

You might want to check that ham in your refrigerator because it could be contaminated with plastic.

Sahlen Packing Company, based in Buffalo, is recalling approximately 13,224 pounds of ready-to-eat deli ham products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service saidTuesday.

The deli ham items were produced on January 25. The following products are recalled:

• Varying weights of whole hams sliced and sold by weight at retail deli counters containing “MARKET 32 BY PRICE CHOPPER BLACK FOREST HAM with natural juices caramel color added 97% FAT FREE” and a sell by date of 4/8/19, and an establishment number “EST. 5155” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

The problem was discovered on Feb. 22 when the establishment received a complaint of extraneous material in a ham product that was produced for retail deli slicing.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, but the Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.