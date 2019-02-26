Ham products recalled for possible plastic contamination

You might want to check that ham in your refrigerator because it could be contaminated with plastic.

Sahlen Packing Company, based in Buffalo, is recalling approximately 13,224 pounds of ready-to-eat deli ham products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service saidTuesday.

The deli ham items were produced on January 25. The following products are recalled:

• Varying weights of whole hams sliced and sold by weight at retail deli counters containing “MARKET 32 BY PRICE CHOPPER BLACK FOREST HAM with natural juices caramel color added 97% FAT FREE” and a sell by date of 4/8/19, and an establishment number “EST. 5155” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.

The problem was discovered on Feb. 22 when the establishment received a complaint of extraneous material in a ham product that was produced for retail deli slicing.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, but the Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .