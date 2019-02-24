Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Thousands without power as high winds strike Pittsburgh region | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Thousands without power as high winds strike Pittsburgh region

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Sunday, February 24, 2019 11:38 a.m
795410_web1_vnd-Wind-EB-01-022419
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
A tree fell on house along Cambridge Street in Harrison on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
795410_web1_vnd-Wind-EB-02-022419
Emily Balser | Tribune-Review
A tree fell on house along Cambridge Street in Harrison on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
795410_web1_ptr-Wind-FC-03-022419
Frank Carnevale | Tribune-Review
Winds and clouds move through Mt. Lebanon on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.
795410_web1_vnd-windwarning-022319
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019.

About an hour ago

Thousands of people are without power across the Pittsburgh region Sunday afternoon as high winds bring down trees and power lines.

West Penn Power reported about 23,700 people without power by 12:40 p.m. The bulk of those outages were reported in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Westmoreland and Washington counties.

Duquesne Light reported about 15,500 customers were affected by outages.

The National Weather Service reported winds as high as 53 miles per hour near the Pittsburgh International Airport.

A high wind watch remains in effect through Monday morning.

Allegheny County reported wires and trees down in dozens of locations including Pittsburgh, East Deer, Plum, West Deer, Springdale Township, Hampton, Harrison, Mt. Lebanon, Baldwin, Reserve, Richland, Jefferson and McCandless, among others.

Alyse and Joe Zylinksi had to leave their home on Cambridge Street in Harrison after a tree fell on it. The couple had just gotten home from a walk with their 4-month-old baby when the tree fell.

“I heard a boom, a big boom,” Alyse Zylinksi said. “I looked up and it was coming toward (the skylight).”

No one was injured, but the house does have structural damage. They will stay with family until they can get it fixed.

The couple had just had new shingles put on the roof on Saturday.

The wind is expected to be the biggest issue on Sunday. Scattered rain showers will continue in the morning but should come to an end in the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day, falling into the 20s tonight and into Monday morning.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

