Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Hiker rescued from hillside along popular trail near Moraine State Park | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Hiker rescued from hillside along popular trail near Moraine State Park

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 10:41 p.m
873552_web1_ptr-hikerfall-031319
WPXI-TV
Crews rescued a hiker who was stranded on a hillside near Moraine State Park on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

About an hour ago

A hiker was treated for injuries after getting stranded on a hillside Tuesday at McConnells Mill State Park, initial reports indicate.

Emergency dispatchers sent medics and park rangers to a section of the state park along Kildoo Road to respond to a report of a hiker injured there shortly before 6 p.m., a Lawrence County 911 shift commander said.

Crews had “to perform a tricky rescue” to save the a man, who fell some 30 feet over a hillside along a popular trail, reports Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV, which captured part of the rescue via its news helicopter footage.

“Unfortunately people don’t listen and respect the signs,” a park ranger told WPXI. “It’s a beautiful park but also a dangerous park.”

The condition of the injured hiker was not available.

The rangers who led the rescue effort could not be reached by the Trib late Tuesday.

McConnells Mill State Park sits on about 2,600 acres in Lawrence County, to the west of Moraine State Park, about 40 miles north of Pittsburgh.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.