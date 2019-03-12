Hiker rescued from hillside along popular trail near Moraine State Park

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A hiker was treated for injuries after getting stranded on a hillside Tuesday at McConnells Mill State Park, initial reports indicate.

Emergency dispatchers sent medics and park rangers to a section of the state park along Kildoo Road to respond to a report of a hiker injured there shortly before 6 p.m., a Lawrence County 911 shift commander said.

Crews had “to perform a tricky rescue” to save the a man, who fell some 30 feet over a hillside along a popular trail, reports Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV, which captured part of the rescue via its news helicopter footage.

“Unfortunately people don’t listen and respect the signs,” a park ranger told WPXI. “It’s a beautiful park but also a dangerous park.”

The condition of the injured hiker was not available.

The rangers who led the rescue effort could not be reached by the Trib late Tuesday.

McConnells Mill State Park sits on about 2,600 acres in Lawrence County, to the west of Moraine State Park, about 40 miles north of Pittsburgh.

