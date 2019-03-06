Human services group seeks scholarship applicants

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

High-achieving, community-minded high school seniors seeking college aid might want to consider applying for the $10,000 Jamie Ellenberger Memorial Annual Community Service Scholarship.

Officials at the Passavant Memorial Homes Foundation said the organization will accept scholarship applications from students in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Butler, Cambria, Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mercer, Somerset, Venango, Washington and Westmoreland counties through April 26.

Passavant, a nonprofit organization, serves Western Pennsylvanians with intellectual and behavioral disabilities and autism.

The scholarship honors the memory of the late Jamie Ellenberger, a resident of the Passavant Memorial Homes Community Residential Program who was active in community-based activities during his time there.

In addition to community service, the scholarship committee will consider academic honors and awards, extracurricular activities and essays. Applicants also must submit three letters of recommendation.

Additional information on the scholarship is available online at pmhfos.org/passavant-gives.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter .