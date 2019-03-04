Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
In like a lion – Sunday’s snow giving way to frigid temperatures for much of the week | TribLIVE.com
Regional

In like a lion – Sunday’s snow giving way to frigid temperatures for much of the week

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, March 4, 2019 5:30 a.m
831140_web1_WEB-ice

42 minutes ago

A winter storm that coated much of the region with between 1 and 3 inches of snow Sunday will give way to bitter cold temperatures lasting through mid-week.

The overnight temperature dipped to a low around 17 degrees with scattered flurries, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s temperature will creep to a high near 24 with winds whipping from the west at 8 to 13 mph. The temperature will drop to 11 degrees tonight with a wind-chill value that make it feel like zero.

Winds gusts as high as 26 mph and a high temperature of 23 degrees will create a wind chill around minus 1 degree on Tuesday.

The cold temperatures will continue through Wednesday with partly sunny skies and a high near 24 during the day and a low around 17 degrees overnight before a warm-up kicks in.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and high near 31 degrees and an overnight low around 19.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 39 degrees.

The weekend will begin to feel more like early spring as temperatures climb to a high near 45 degrees with mostly sunny skies on Saturday followed by temperatures in the low 50s on Sunday with a chance of showers.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368, tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.