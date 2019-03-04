In like a lion – Sunday’s snow giving way to frigid temperatures for much of the week

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A winter storm that coated much of the region with between 1 and 3 inches of snow Sunday will give way to bitter cold temperatures lasting through mid-week.

The overnight temperature dipped to a low around 17 degrees with scattered flurries, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s temperature will creep to a high near 24 with winds whipping from the west at 8 to 13 mph. The temperature will drop to 11 degrees tonight with a wind-chill value that make it feel like zero.

Winds gusts as high as 26 mph and a high temperature of 23 degrees will create a wind chill around minus 1 degree on Tuesday.

The cold temperatures will continue through Wednesday with partly sunny skies and a high near 24 during the day and a low around 17 degrees overnight before a warm-up kicks in.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and high near 31 degrees and an overnight low around 19.

Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 39 degrees.

The weekend will begin to feel more like early spring as temperatures climb to a high near 45 degrees with mostly sunny skies on Saturday followed by temperatures in the low 50s on Sunday with a chance of showers.

