Indiana County jail inmate dies of injuries in Pittsburgh hospital

An inmate at the Indiana County Jail who was hospitalized Thursday after he was found unresponsive in his cell has died, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office.

Robert S. Taylor, 31, of Blacklick, was pronounced dead 7:50 p.m. Sunday at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh, the medical examiner’s office said.

State police in Indiana reported Taylor was transported to the Pittsburgh hospital Thursday with life-threatening injuries after after being discovered unresponsive in his cell at 3:18 a.m. He was initially taken for treatment at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Troopers reported Taylor was alone in his cell and there were no signs of foul play. State police said the case was being investigated as an attempted suicide.

The medical examiner’s office has not made a ruling on the death.

