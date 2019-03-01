Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Troopers: Indiana Co. man wrecked stolen vehicle, tried to steal good Samaritan’s car | TribLIVE.com
Troopers: Indiana Co. man wrecked stolen vehicle, tried to steal good Samaritan’s car

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, March 1, 2019 11:24 a.m
An Indiana County man is accused of attempting to steal the car of a good Samaritan who came to his aid after discovering him lying bloody along a rural highway Thursday, according to state police.

Brandon H. Wolfe, 19, of Glen Campbell, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled subtance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal attempt and 12 traffic citations filed by state police, according to court dockets. He was arraigned before Clymer District Judge Christopher S. Welch, who ordered Wolfe held in the Indiana County Jail after he failed to post $100,000 bail.

About 10:44 a.m., troopers say, Wolfe crashed a 2004 Buick Century stolen earlier from a Homer City man along Route 240 in rural Green Township. Police said Wolfe crashed into a piece of farm equipment that was sitting in a parking lot along the road.

A short time later, a 48-year-old female driver saw Wolfe “with bloody fists” lying nearby along Route 580, but when she stopped to check on his welfare, Wolfe attempted to enter her vehicle, said state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield.

Greenfield said the automatic door locks on the woman’s 2010 Ford Focus prevented Wolfe from taking her car. Wolfe fled into nearby woods but was apprehended about three hours later after a search by troopers.

He was taken for treatment at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

According to Greenfield, police discovered a piece of tin foil with suspected narcotics in Wolfe’s pants plus two suspected crack smoking pipes inside a backpack in the stolen car.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

