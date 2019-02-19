Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Irish genealogy workshop slated | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Irish genealogy workshop slated

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 6:52 p.m
773508_web1_Irish-roots
Irish Americans Joseph and Rose Kennedy and family. John F. Kennedy, the future president, is seated fourth from left in this family photo.

With St. Patrick’s Day less than a month away, Irish genealogy experts will discuss genealogical research at the annual Irish Genealogy Workshop on March 18 at the Heinz History Center, Smallman Street, Pittsburgh.

Irish genealogy experts Fintan Mullan and Gillian Hunt from the Ulster Historical Foundation in Belfast will participate in the workshop that will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 18.

Workshop leaders will discuss the importance in genealogical research of land divisions for Irish genealogy; Irish archives and libraries and their websites; church records; wills and testamentary records; newspapers; and penal era records. There will be an expanded networking session for connecting with fellow attendees and local genealogical societies .

Along with experts from Belfast, representatives from the History Center’s Detre Library & Archives, the Westmoreland Historical Society and other local genealogical societies will be on hand to share best practices and tips with visitors and fellow researchers.

Attendees will have the opportunity to attend a special curator-led tour of the History Center’s Irish American Collection on display within the museum’s Special Collections Gallery.

The workshop costs $40 for general registrants and $30 for History Center and Westmoreland Historical Society members. Advanced registration is required and registration is available online. Members of either the Heinz History Center or Westmoreland Historical Society, should enter MEMBER in the Promo Code box to receive the membership discount.

Box lunches are available for an additional $10.95.

For more information, and to register, visit www.heinzhistorycenter.org/events or call 412-454-6361

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional
