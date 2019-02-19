Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Somerset County’s Laurel Hill wins ‘park of the year’ award | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Somerset County’s Laurel Hill wins ‘park of the year’ award

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 3:36 p.m
772295_web1_Laurel-Hill-Jones-Mill-Run-Dam
Jones Mill Run Dam at Laurel Hill State Park

About an hour ago

The 4,062-acre Laurel Hill State Park near Trent in Somerset County has won a state parks organization’s Park of the Year Award.

The non-profit Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation announced the award for Laurel Hill State Park Tuesday as part of its 2019 award winners.

Laurel Hill is surrounded by thousands of acres of state park and state forest lands, including the Jones Mill Run Dam and the Hemlock Trail Natural Area.

It has a 63-acre lake and trail system. The lake is used for boating and fishing as well as swimming.

Neither Michael Mumau, Laurel Hill manager or Marci Mowery, president of the parks and forests foundation, could be reached for comment Tuesday.

The winners will be recognized at a May 8 awards banquet at the Susquehanna Club, New Cumberland.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.