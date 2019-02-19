Somerset County’s Laurel Hill wins ‘park of the year’ award

The 4,062-acre Laurel Hill State Park near Trent in Somerset County has won a state parks organization’s Park of the Year Award.

The non-profit Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation announced the award for Laurel Hill State Park Tuesday as part of its 2019 award winners.

Laurel Hill is surrounded by thousands of acres of state park and state forest lands, including the Jones Mill Run Dam and the Hemlock Trail Natural Area.

It has a 63-acre lake and trail system. The lake is used for boating and fishing as well as swimming.

Neither Michael Mumau, Laurel Hill manager or Marci Mowery, president of the parks and forests foundation, could be reached for comment Tuesday.

The winners will be recognized at a May 8 awards banquet at the Susquehanna Club, New Cumberland.

