Networking event at Pitt opens Pa. contracting opportunities to small businesses

Small businesses looking to promote their work and contract with the state will have the opportunity to network at the annual Job Order Contracting program at the University of Pittsburgh in Oakland on March 18.

The event, hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of General Services, will connect small businesses with program contractors in general construction, HVAC, plumbing and electrical fields. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18 at the University of Pittsburgh’s O’Hara Center, 3900 O’Hara Street, Pittsburgh.

Those attending will have the opportunity to market their goods and services, with prime and subcontracting opportunities for projects with a value under $300,000. Each business will be able to provide a five- to-seven minute pitch to contractors on the services they provide.

Contractors from the southwestern region include K.J. Johnston LTD. of Pittsburgh, Clark Contractors Inc. of Bethel Park and Schultheis Electric of Latrobe.

Kerry Kirkland, deputy secretary for diversity, inclusion and small business opportunities for the department, said the program has raised over $19 million since it was launched in 2016, helping small businesses.

“The networking fairs are an excellent opportunity for small and small diverse businesses to let prime contractors know who they are, what they can do, and that they are ready to do business,” Kirkland said in a release.

Those interested in attending can register online.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .