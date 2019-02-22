Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
New Brighton woman charged after child tests positive for fentanyl | TribLIVE.com
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with soliciting prostitution in Florida
Regional

New Brighton woman charged after child tests positive for fentanyl

Paul Guggenheimer
Paul Guggenheimer | Friday, February 22, 2019 1:15 p.m
787636_web1_ptr-drugmom
WPXI
Michelle Bradley

About an hour ago

A Beaver County woman was charged this week after her 11-month-old son was rushed to the hospital and tested positive for fentanyl and three other drugs, Aliquippa police said.

Michelle Bradley, 30, of New Brighton called 911 on Feb. 6 because her boy was unresponsive and barely breathing, according to a criminal complaint.

Bradley was at her mother’s house in Aliquippa when she called 911, according to police. Bradley allegedly told police that he could have gotten a hold of a piece of her Suboxone medication that may have dropped on the floor while she was asleep.

The boy was rushed to Heritage Valley Sewickley and then transported to UMPC Children’s Hospital for a 24-hour evaluation. A report from UPMC indicated the child’s blood work was negative for Suboxone but positive for codeine, Lidocaine, fentanyl, and metabolite. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Bradley has been charged with child endangerment and was arraigned Wednesday, according to court records. Bail was set at $10,000, unsecured. No attorney was listed for Bradley in court records.

No one at the Aliquippa police department could provide more information.

Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or pguggenheimer@tribweb.com.

Categories: Regional | Top Stories
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.