New Brighton woman charged after child tests positive for fentanyl

A Beaver County woman was charged this week after her 11-month-old son was rushed to the hospital and tested positive for fentanyl and three other drugs, Aliquippa police said.

Michelle Bradley, 30, of New Brighton called 911 on Feb. 6 because her boy was unresponsive and barely breathing, according to a criminal complaint.

Bradley was at her mother’s house in Aliquippa when she called 911, according to police. Bradley allegedly told police that he could have gotten a hold of a piece of her Suboxone medication that may have dropped on the floor while she was asleep.

The boy was rushed to Heritage Valley Sewickley and then transported to UMPC Children’s Hospital for a 24-hour evaluation. A report from UPMC indicated the child’s blood work was negative for Suboxone but positive for codeine, Lidocaine, fentanyl, and metabolite. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Bradley has been charged with child endangerment and was arraigned Wednesday, according to court records. Bail was set at $10,000, unsecured. No attorney was listed for Bradley in court records.

No one at the Aliquippa police department could provide more information.

Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or pguggenheimer@tribweb.com.