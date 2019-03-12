Pa. Army National Guard in Mt. Pleasant hosting open house March 27

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Anyone wondering what it takes to join the Pennsylvania Army National Guard will have an opportunity March 27 at the 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry Armory in Mt. Pleasant Township during a public open house.

Master Sgt. Angela Burd said the event, to be held from 2-7 p.m., is aimed at people who have had an interest in joining and want to learn more about the benefits and commitments of being in the guard, but the public is invited to attend.

“Maybe someone wants to learn what a soldier does, and this will give them an opportunity and a chance for some hands-on experience,” Burd said.

There will be an on-site weapons simulator. Participants will also have access to uniforms, vehicles and gear used by soldiers and there will be first aid training demonstrations, according to Burd.

Food, games and giveaways will be offered throughout the day, she said.

Recruiters will be in-house speaking about federal tuition assistance of up to $4,000 a year and an education assistance program with a benefit of up to $3,858 a semester.

The unit is located at 2239 School St. For more information, Burd can be contacted at 724-880-9108.

