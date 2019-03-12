Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pa. Army National Guard in Mt. Pleasant hosting open house March 27 | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Pa. Army National Guard in Mt. Pleasant hosting open house March 27

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 3:46 p.m

23 minutes ago

Anyone wondering what it takes to join the Pennsylvania Army National Guard will have an opportunity March 27 at the 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry Armory in Mt. Pleasant Township during a public open house.

Master Sgt. Angela Burd said the event, to be held from 2-7 p.m., is aimed at people who have had an interest in joining and want to learn more about the benefits and commitments of being in the guard, but the public is invited to attend.

“Maybe someone wants to learn what a soldier does, and this will give them an opportunity and a chance for some hands-on experience,” Burd said.

There will be an on-site weapons simulator. Participants will also have access to uniforms, vehicles and gear used by soldiers and there will be first aid training demonstrations, according to Burd.

Food, games and giveaways will be offered throughout the day, she said.

Recruiters will be in-house speaking about federal tuition assistance of up to $4,000 a year and an education assistance program with a benefit of up to $3,858 a semester.

The unit is located at 2239 School St. For more information, Burd can be contacted at 724-880-9108.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.