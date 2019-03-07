Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pa. man jailed for choking wife now charged with plotting her murder | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Pa. man jailed for choking wife now charged with plotting her murder

Associated Press
Associated Press | Thursday, March 7, 2019 4:53 p.m
HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania man already serving time for assaulting and choking his wife faces new charges of plotting to kill her from prison.

WHP-TV reports Dauphin County officials say Leroy Newton Vencak Jr. has been charged with solicitation to commit murder. A criminal complaint says Vencak solicited another person by mail to kill his wife. The letter had details about his wife’s home address.

Officials say Vencak confessed to sending the letter. They say he considered his wife a “rat” for telling police he assaulted her.

A message was left with a public defender who previously represented Vencak.

The 32-year-old Vencak was charged in August with aggravated assault and choking. He’s been jailed since then.

