Pedestrian killed when hit by 2 vehicles on Butler County road

A 37-year-old woman was killed when she was hit by two cars on a Butler County road Saturday night, state police said.

State police said Jennifer R. Shoaf, of Chicora, died when she was hit in the area of Tipple Lane and Oneida Valley Road in Concord Township around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Shoaf was walking on Tipple Lane at Oneida Valley when she signaled the attention of a passing driver, state police said. The driver turned around to check on Shoaf, who “staggered and fell into the northbound traffic lane,” state police said.

The driver stopped and tried to warn approaching vehicles by flashing high beams.

Shoaf was hit by two vehicles heading north on Oneida Valley Road, both going over top of her.

