PennDOT releases $500.7 million in liquid fuel taxes for local road and bridge work

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Let the pothole patching crews roll.

Officials at PennDOT said the state has forwarded liquid fuels taxes totaling $38.57 million to municipalities in Allegheny County and another $15 million to Westmoreland County communities as part of the March 1 distribution of $500.7 million statewide for road and bridge maintenance and snow removal.

That’s about $6,859 for each of the 72,992 miles of municipally owned roadways in the state. PennDOT officials said the formula for payments is based on a combination of a municipality’s population and miles of locally owned roads.

In Westmoreland County, the top five liquid fuels tax recipients were: Hempfield, $1.6 million, North Huntingdon, $1.1 million, Unity, $929,468. Murrysville, $820,899 and Penn Township, $715,714.

In Allegheny County, Pittsburgh topped the list at $9.1 million, followed by Penn Hills, $1.2 million, Bethel Park, $1 million, Monroeville, $896,274 and Plum, $875,900.

Total liquid fuel tax receipts communities in surrounding counties will be able to tap for road projects include: $4.82 million in Armstrong County, $6.75 million in Beaver County, $8.59 million in Butler County; $6.93 million in Fayette County and $9.95 million in Washington County.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter .