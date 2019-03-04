Pitt snares $4.2 million during 24-hour Annual Day of Giving

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The University of Pittsburgh posted record participation and $4.2 million in donations Thursday for Pitt’s annual Day of Giving fundraiser.

Pitt officials said a record 6,346 faculty members, staffers, parents, alumni and friends from 50 states and 17 countries made donations. Participation increased by 89 percent over last year.

The annual 24-hour event commemorates Pitt’s founding on Feb. 28, 1787. Donations help underwrite scholarships, research, student activities and new initiatives including the Panthers Forward program that offers $5,000 in federal loan forgiveness to graduating seniors who commit to giving back to the university.

Pitt upped the ante for competition among its schools, programs and student groups this year by offering $200,000 worth of challenges.

Winners in those categories included:

• Schools or Colleges: The School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences received $25,000. Pitt–Johnstown earned $15,000 and Pitt–Greensburg earned $10,000.

• Places, Experiences and More: The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute claimed $25,000.

• Students Organizations: Pitt Club Tennis was first to earn $5,000.

• Athletics: The University Band Fund was first to earn $5,000.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter .