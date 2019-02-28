Power outages down to about 2,500 in wake of Sunday wind storm

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Some Duquesne Light and West Penn Power customers remain without electricity four days after high winds left hundreds of thousands in the dark and cold.

As of Thursday morning, Duquesne Light was reporting just over 1,000 customers still out in its service area. West Penn Power listed about 1,500 customers still affected in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

Duquesne Light said about 99 percent of its 125,000 customers impacted by Sunday’s wind storm had been restored. It expects all customers to have power back on Thursday.

“The storm, with near hurricane force winds, ranked among the top three in the last 20 years for Duquesne Light,” the utility said on its website. “Wind damage resulted in countless uprooted trees, 500 downed wires, and 125 destroyed poles.’

As was true most of the week, West Penn Power was still showing the most outages in Westmoreland and Washington counties, where about 600 were still affected in Westmoreland and about 500 in Washington. There were about 250 in Allegheny County, about 100 in Armstrong County and 75 in Butler County.

The utility is expecting all of them to be restored between Thursday and Saturday, according to its website.

More than 144,000 West Penn customers had lost service during the storm.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .