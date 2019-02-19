Public hearing set on Conneaut Lake Park’s proposed Camperland expansion

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP — A proposed expansion of Conneaut Lake Park’s Camperland campground is set for a public hearing later this month.

Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park, the nonprofit corporation that oversees the amusement park’s operations, proposes to expand the campground by adding 57 recreational vehicle full hookup campsites amenities.

Currently, Camperland has 56 full hook-up sites with water, electric and sewer plus 31 tent sites, 22 water and electric sites, and five primitive cabins.

The Summit Township Zoning Hearing Board holds a hearing at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Summit Township Municipal Building, 10956 Plum St.

Camperland is located within a B-1 Business District in the township, but under the township’s zoning code, recreation vehicle parks and campgrounds are permitted by special exception. Any expansion of Camperland requires granting of a special exception by the Zoning Hearing Board.

The expansion area would use a portion of one of the amusement park’s parking lots along the west side of Route 618.

An expansion of Camperland would help Conneaut Lake Park generate more revenue for the amusement park as it moves through Chapter 11 federal bankruptcy protection.

In December 2014, Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in U.S. District Court for Western Pennsylvania to reorganize the amusement park’s debts. Trustees’ Chapter 11 financial reorganization plan was approved by the court in September 2016.