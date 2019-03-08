Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Recent snow boosts conditions, extends season to spring at Seven Springs
Recent snow boosts conditions, extends season to spring at Seven Springs

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Friday, March 8, 2019 12:54 p.m
Skiiers make their way down the slopes at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion, Somerset County, on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Late season storms have boosted spring skiing conditions at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Champion.

Friday it boasted skiing across 33 slopes as well as seven natural trails not served by snowmaking, resort spokeswoman Katie Buchan said. She said the ski area is expecting good spring skiing over an extensive trail network this weekend.

“We’re in very good shape. We’ll probably lose those natural areas as rain sets in over the weekend, but we have a really thick base and our target is to offer skiing into April,” she said.

Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain ski resorts remain open as well, Buchan said.

“We’ve got three mountains and tons of trails and lifts open on each of them. Conditions are very good,” she said.

Closer to Pittsburgh, winter activities at two Allegheny County parks will close for the season Sunday.

Boyce Park ski slopes and snow tubing area and the South Park ice rink will thaw out for the season soon, according to Allegheny County Parks Department.

The North Park ice rink closed this week after an equipment malfunction.

At Boyce Park, skiing and snow tubing will operate as normal through Saturday as weather permits. On Sunday, skiing will end at 4:30 p.m. and two-hour tubing sessions will start at 9:30 a.m., noon and 2:30 p.m.

The Polar Bear Pond Skim will start at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Registration will begin at 2 p.m.

The South Park ice rink will operate as normal, weather permitting, with public skate sessions throughout the day.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

