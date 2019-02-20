Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Red Cross Chestnut Ridge Chapter gets new executive director | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Red Cross Chestnut Ridge Chapter gets new executive director

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 11:35 a.m
Tessie Dunmire-Amaranto, new executive director of the American Red Cross Chestnut Ridge Chapter

A woman with 16 years’ experience with the American Red Cross and a background in education has been named the new executive director of the Chestnut Ridge Chapter.

Tessie Dunmire-Amaranto, of Apollo, succeeds Dana Bauer, who resigned in October 2018 after four years as executive director. The Chestnut Ridge Chapter, founded in 1917, covers Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.

“My goal is to strengthen the program already in place, while working to expand to new areas where we can make a positive impact,” Dunmire-Amaranto said. “I am inspired by the impact we have in the lives of those we serve, and I am humbled to be able to enter into this new position, knowing that we have a strong team that is committed to delivering our mission each and every day.”

A member of the Red Cross since 2003, she has held positions as health and safety director, major gifts officer and business operations specialist.

Dunmire-Amaranto will split her time between Red Cross offices in Greensburg (351 Harvey Ave.), Indiana (610 Kolter Drive), and Uniontown (108 N. Beeson Ave.). She said she is eager to strengthen existing relationships and to build new ones.

Dunmire-Amaranto holds a degree in elementary education from Clarion University. Prior to the Red Cross, she was the director and owner of TLA Childcare Inc. in North Apollo.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

