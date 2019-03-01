Redd-up season arrives: Great American Cleanup of PA begins 2019 campaign on Friday

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Great American Cleanup of PA begins on Friday, with hundreds of clubs, schools, businesses and organizations expected to soon start cleaning up communities throughout Pennsylvania — including across the Pittsburgh region.

The three-month event, sponsored by Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, continues through May 31.

Registered events can get free trash bags, gloves and safety vests donated by PennDOT, the state Department of Environmental Protection and Keep America Beautiful, as supplies last. Events can include litter cleanups, illegal dump cleanups, beautification projects, special collections and educational events. They must be registered through the Great American Cleanup of PA website to receive free cleanup supplies.

In addition, the DEP and Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association are sponsoring “Let’s Pick It Up PA” from April 13-May 6. During that time, trash collected at registered events can be taken to participating landfills free or for a reduced cost with prior approval.

Facts and figures from the 2018 campaign:

STATEWIDE

108,638

Volunteers who participated in 5,362 events held across the state

6.6 million

Pounds of trash collected statewide

1.1 million

Pounds of materials that were recycled

8,915

Miles of roads, shorelines and trails that were cleaned

10,979

Trees, shrubs and flowers planted

19,753

Tires properly disposed

WESTMORELAND COUNTY

1,360

Number of volunteers who participated in local events

178,040

Pounds of trash disposed of

167

Miles of roads, shoreline and trails cleaned up

1,399

Tires recycled

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

9,469

Volunteers who participated in local event

1.2 million

Pounds of trash disposed of

300

Miles of roads, shoreline and trails cleaned up

2,677

Tires recycled

