Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Redd-up season arrives: Great American Cleanup of PA begins 2019 campaign on Friday | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Redd-up season arrives: Great American Cleanup of PA begins 2019 campaign on Friday

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, March 1, 2019 1:30 a.m
809327_web1_gtr-illegaldump04-022819
Tires and other illegal dumping alond Brickyard Hill Road in South Huntingdon Township on Feb. 28, 2019. Springs in the area are tributaries of Sewickley Creek.
809327_web1_gtr-illegaldump-022819
A toilet, tires and other illegal dumping alond Brickyard Hill Road in South Huntingdon Township on Feb. 28, 2019. Springs in the area are tributaries of Sewickley Creek.
809327_web1_gtr-illegaldump05-022819
Illegal dumping along Brickyard Hill Road in South Huntingdon.
809327_web1_gtr-illegaldump03-022819
A toilet, sofa, tires and other illegal dumping alond Brickyard Hill Road in South Huntingdon Township on Feb. 28, 2019. Springs in the area are tributaries of Sewickley Creek.
809327_web1_gtr-illegaldump02-022819
Televisions, tires and other illegal dumping alond Brickyard Hill Road in South Huntingdon Township on Feb. 28, 2019. Springs in the area are tributaries of Sewickley Creek.

The Great American Cleanup of PA begins on Friday, with hundreds of clubs, schools, businesses and organizations expected to soon start cleaning up communities throughout Pennsylvania — including across the Pittsburgh region.

The three-month event, sponsored by Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, continues through May 31.

Registered events can get free trash bags, gloves and safety vests donated by PennDOT, the state Department of Environmental Protection and Keep America Beautiful, as supplies last. Events can include litter cleanups, illegal dump cleanups, beautification projects, special collections and educational events. They must be registered through the Great American Cleanup of PA website to receive free cleanup supplies.

In addition, the DEP and Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association are sponsoring “Let’s Pick It Up PA” from April 13-May 6. During that time, trash collected at registered events can be taken to participating landfills free or for a reduced cost with prior approval.

Facts and figures from the 2018 campaign:

STATEWIDE

108,638

Volunteers who participated in 5,362 events held across the state

6.6 million

Pounds of trash collected statewide

1.1 million

Pounds of materials that were recycled

8,915

Miles of roads, shorelines and trails that were cleaned

10,979

Trees, shrubs and flowers planted

19,753

Tires properly disposed

WESTMORELAND COUNTY

1,360

Number of volunteers who participated in local events

178,040

Pounds of trash disposed of

167

Miles of roads, shoreline and trails cleaned up

1,399

Tires recycled

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

9,469

Volunteers who participated in local event

1.2 million

Pounds of trash disposed of

300

Miles of roads, shoreline and trails cleaned up

2,677

Tires recycled

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.