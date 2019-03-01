Redd-up season arrives: Great American Cleanup of PA begins 2019 campaign on Friday
The Great American Cleanup of PA begins on Friday, with hundreds of clubs, schools, businesses and organizations expected to soon start cleaning up communities throughout Pennsylvania — including across the Pittsburgh region.
The three-month event, sponsored by Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, continues through May 31.
Registered events can get free trash bags, gloves and safety vests donated by PennDOT, the state Department of Environmental Protection and Keep America Beautiful, as supplies last. Events can include litter cleanups, illegal dump cleanups, beautification projects, special collections and educational events. They must be registered through the Great American Cleanup of PA website to receive free cleanup supplies.
PA communities are mobilizing to participate in @ABeautifulPA Great American Cleanup of PA. Don’t let your neighborhood be left out of the fun! https://t.co/a85h1b8qP0 #gacpa2019 @PennsylvaniaDEP @PennDOTNews @kabtweet pic.twitter.com/FFj6t80ohs
— Keep PA Beautiful (@ABeautifulPA) February 26, 2019
Facts and figures from the 2018 campaign:
STATEWIDE
108,638
Volunteers who participated in 5,362 events held across the state
6.6 million
Pounds of trash collected statewide
1.1 million
Pounds of materials that were recycled
8,915
Miles of roads, shorelines and trails that were cleaned
10,979
Trees, shrubs and flowers planted
19,753
Tires properly disposed
WESTMORELAND COUNTY
1,360
Number of volunteers who participated in local events
178,040
Pounds of trash disposed of
167
Miles of roads, shoreline and trails cleaned up
1,399
Tires recycled
ALLEGHENY COUNTY
9,469
Volunteers who participated in local event
1.2 million
Pounds of trash disposed of
300
Miles of roads, shoreline and trails cleaned up
2,677
Tires recycled
Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .