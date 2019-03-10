Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Region to see warmer temperatures, no precipitation in coming days
Regional

Region to see warmer temperatures, no precipitation in coming days

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Sunday, March 10, 2019
This file photo shows a sunny day at Deer Lakes Park.

The Pittsburgh region is expected to experience a bit of a warm-up and dry spell this week.

Michael Brown, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon, said the temperature is expected to reach the mid 50s Sunday. The temperature will likely drop to the low 50s Sunday afternoon after a small cold front moves through.

“It was a pretty warm morning — warmer than we typically get here,” he said.

Brown said average temperatures for this time of year are typically highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

Brown said the most notable part of this week will be the lack of precipitation. Saturday night’s rain will likely be the last the region will see until Thursday.

“We’re not really looking at any precipitation for Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday,” he said.

Temperatures will remain around average on Monday and Tuesday with Wednesday being the warmest day of the week reaching temperatures in the mid 50s.

“(We) might even see some sunshine,” he said.

While meteorologist can’t say for sure if the winter weather is behind us yet, Brown said as spring nears the possibly is dwindling.

“I don’t want to say (it’s) over, but we’re running out of time now,” he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

