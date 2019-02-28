Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Rev Tour visits Seven Springs | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Rev Tour visits Seven Springs

Dan Speicher
Dan Speicher | Thursday, February 28, 2019 3:36 p.m
815459_web1_gtr-lo-RevTour007-022819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Storm Rowe styles a rail slide, during the Toyota U.S. Revolution Tour Slopestyle event at Seven Springs, on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Skiers will compete in halfpipe on Thursday and Slopestyle on Friday.
815459_web1_gtr-lo-RevTour003-022819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A skier practices in the halfpipe during the Toyota U.S. Revolution Tour at Seven Springs, on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Skiers will compete in halfpipe on Thursday and Slopestyle on Friday.
815459_web1_gtr-lo-RevTour009-022819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Storm Rowe gets upside down off the first jump, during the Toyota U.S. Revolution Tour Slopestyle event at Seven Springs, on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Skiers will compete in halfpipe on Thursday and Slopestyle on Friday.
815459_web1_gtr-lo-RevTour005-022819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A skier practices in the halfpipe during the Toyota U.S. Revolution Tour at Seven Springs, on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Skiers will compete in halfpipe on Thursday and Slopestyle on Friday.
815459_web1_gtr-lo-RevTour001-022819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Danielle Weiler slides a rail during the Toyota U.S. Revolution Tour Slopestyle event at Seven Springs, on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Skiers will compete in halfpipe on Thursday and Slopestyle on Friday.
815459_web1_gtr-lo-RevTour012-022819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Max Williams gets upside down with a double cork off the second jump, during the Toyota U.S. Revolution Tour Slopestyle event at Seven Springs, on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Skiers will compete in halfpipe on Thursday and Slopestyle on Friday.
815459_web1_gtr-lo-RevTour013-022819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jaylan Brandsoy throws a method grab, during the Toyota U.S. Revolution Tour Slopestyle finals at Seven Springs, on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Skiers will compete in halfpipe on Thursday and Slopestyle on Friday.
815459_web1_gtr-lo-RevTour002-022819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Danielle Weiler takes second place with a backflip during the Toyota U.S. Revolution Tour Slopestyle event at Seven Springs, on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Skiers will compete in halfpipe on Thursday and Slopestyle on Friday.
815459_web1_gtr-lo-RevTour006-022819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Charles Gray board slides the first rail during the Toyota U.S. Revolution Tour Slopestyle event at Seven Springs, on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Skiers will compete in halfpipe on Thursday and Slopestyle on Friday.
815459_web1_gtr-lo-RevTour008-022819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Tyler Vallieres launches off the first jump during the Toyota U.S. Revolution Tour Slopestyle event at Seven Springs, on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Vallieres was in first place going into the finals. Skiers will compete in halfpipe on Thursday and Slopestyle on Friday.
815459_web1_gtr-lo-RevTour011-022819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Park Crew employees Nate McCreary (left), and Brennan Ramela, groom a jump before the next heat, during the Toyota U.S. Revolution Tour at Seven Springs, on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Skiers will compete in halfpipe on Thursday and Slopestyle on Friday.
815459_web1_gtr-lo-RevTour004-022819
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A skier practices in the halfpipe during the Toyota U.S. Revolution Tour at Seven Springs, on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. Skiers will compete in halfpipe on Thursday and Slopestyle on Friday.

53 minutes ago

Skiers and snowboarders arrived at Seven Springs for one of the final stops of the U.S. Ski and SnowboardToyota Revolution Tour, before heading to Mammoth Mountain, California for the final leg of the tour.

Practice began on Monday, and on Tueday, snowboarders competed in halfpipe.

Wednesday was all about snowboard slopestyle.

A small field of women snowbaorders started the morning of slopestyle competition, before the field of 43 men took to the slopes.

Slopestyle combines multiple features including rails and jumps, and the course at Seven Springs started off with three rail features before the riders hit the two jumps.

According to Joe Genovese, park manager for Seven Springs “The course looks great. We were told at the rider meeting that this is the best conditions of the tour so far, so we hope it continues that way.”

Max Williams took first followed by Tyler Vallieres, and Kolman Lecroy.

The competition continues Thursday with freeski halfpipe, and Friday with freeski slopestyle.

Dan Speicher is a Tribune-Review photographer. You can contact Dan by email at dspeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.