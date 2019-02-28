Rev Tour visits Seven Springs

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Skiers and snowboarders arrived at Seven Springs for one of the final stops of the U.S. Ski and SnowboardToyota Revolution Tour, before heading to Mammoth Mountain, California for the final leg of the tour.

Practice began on Monday, and on Tueday, snowboarders competed in halfpipe.

Wednesday was all about snowboard slopestyle.

A small field of women snowbaorders started the morning of slopestyle competition, before the field of 43 men took to the slopes.

Slopestyle combines multiple features including rails and jumps, and the course at Seven Springs started off with three rail features before the riders hit the two jumps.

According to Joe Genovese, park manager for Seven Springs “The course looks great. We were told at the rider meeting that this is the best conditions of the tour so far, so we hope it continues that way.”

Max Williams took first followed by Tyler Vallieres, and Kolman Lecroy.

The competition continues Thursday with freeski halfpipe, and Friday with freeski slopestyle.

