Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Rostraver Township police seek Duquesne man for alleged Feb. 15 shooting | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Rostraver Township police seek Duquesne man for alleged Feb. 15 shooting

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, February 25, 2019 11:12 a.m
798505_web1_coplights2-2018

About an hour ago

Rostraver Township police have obtained an arrest warrant for an Allegheny County man who allegedly shot a man during a robbery inside an apartment earlier this month.

Solomon Reddick-Barker, 18, of Duquesne, is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, making terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and carrying a firearm without a license in connection with the 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15 shooting at the Rostraver Apartments complex.

In an affidavit of probable cause, police Sgt. Ronald Naylor alleges Reddick-Barker and another unidentified man went to the second floor apartment of Jason Allen, pulled out a handgun and demanded cash.

Naylor alleges Reddick-Barker initially fired a shot into the floor and then during a struggle, shot Allen in his left hip. .

According to court documents, Reddick-Barker and the other man fled the apartment with a backpack.

Allen was initially treated at Monongahela Valley Hospital in Carroll Township, but transferred to UPMC Presbyterian hospital for surgery, police said.

Police obtained the arrest warrant from Washington Township District Judge Jason Buczak.

Anyone with information on Reddick-Barker’s whereabouts can contact township police at 724-929-4111.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.