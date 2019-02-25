Rostraver Township police seek Duquesne man for alleged Feb. 15 shooting

Rostraver Township police have obtained an arrest warrant for an Allegheny County man who allegedly shot a man during a robbery inside an apartment earlier this month.

Solomon Reddick-Barker, 18, of Duquesne, is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, making terroristic threats, reckless endangerment and carrying a firearm without a license in connection with the 4:30 p.m. Feb. 15 shooting at the Rostraver Apartments complex.

In an affidavit of probable cause, police Sgt. Ronald Naylor alleges Reddick-Barker and another unidentified man went to the second floor apartment of Jason Allen, pulled out a handgun and demanded cash.

Naylor alleges Reddick-Barker initially fired a shot into the floor and then during a struggle, shot Allen in his left hip. .

According to court documents, Reddick-Barker and the other man fled the apartment with a backpack.

Allen was initially treated at Monongahela Valley Hospital in Carroll Township, but transferred to UPMC Presbyterian hospital for surgery, police said.

Police obtained the arrest warrant from Washington Township District Judge Jason Buczak.

Anyone with information on Reddick-Barker’s whereabouts can contact township police at 724-929-4111.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .