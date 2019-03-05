Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Sheetz adds beer caves to 5 more stores in Western Pennsylvania | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Sheetz adds beer caves to 5 more stores in Western Pennsylvania

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 11:58 a.m
Sheetz
Sheetz is adding more "beer cave" areas to stores in the Pittsburgh area.

You now have more options where you can stop and buy a cold six pack after work.

Sheetz announced Tuesday they have opened five more “beer caves” at stores in Western Pennsylvania.

The stores are part a larger 30-store beer cave expansion.

The new beer caves opened at:

• 3611 4th Ave. in Beaver Falls

• 5064 US-30 in Unity

• 3457 William Penn Highway in Churchill

• 5300 PA-8 in Richland

• 655 W Main St. in Uniontown

Shoppers can find a variety of domestic, import and craft beers in the beer caves.

Employees will ask for proper identification, a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card from any customers wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age. Each location also abides by time-of-day sales restrictions on alcohol.

Sheetz currently sells beer in 138 locations across Pennsylvania and five other states.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional
