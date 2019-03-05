Sheetz adds beer caves to 5 more stores in Western Pennsylvania
You now have more options where you can stop and buy a cold six pack after work.
Sheetz announced Tuesday they have opened five more “beer caves” at stores in Western Pennsylvania.
The stores are part a larger 30-store beer cave expansion.
The new beer caves opened at:
• 3611 4th Ave. in Beaver Falls
• 5064 US-30 in Unity
• 3457 William Penn Highway in Churchill
• 5300 PA-8 in Richland
• 655 W Main St. in Uniontown
Shoppers can find a variety of domestic, import and craft beers in the beer caves.
Employees will ask for proper identification, a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card from any customers wanting to purchase alcohol, regardless of age. Each location also abides by time-of-day sales restrictions on alcohol.
Sheetz currently sells beer in 138 locations across Pennsylvania and five other states.
