Snow causes a rash of mostly minor accidents across the region
Regional

Snow causes a rash of mostly minor accidents across the region

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Sunday, March 3, 2019 7:06 p.m
Jamie Cashdollar/WPXI-TV
This is a shot of a multiple vehicle accident along Second Avenue in Pittsburgh near the Allegheny County Jail.

About an hour ago

The winter storm that swept across large portions of the country wasn’t as bad locally as was feared, but it was enough to make roads slippery Sunday evening and contributed to several accidents across the region.

  • Route 28 southbound at the Route 8 off-ramp in Etna was closed due to a multi-vehicle crash Sunday. Allegheny County dispatch said the incident took place around 4:55 p.m. County officials said via Twitter that people involved in the crash were injured. It was not clear how many people or the severity of the injuries. State police said the area was reopened to one lane shortly before 6 p.m.
  • A man was taken to a Pittsburgh area hospital in critical condition following a crash along Second Avenue in the city Sunday evening. Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said police, firefighters and EMS were dispatched to the 700 block of Second Avenue around 4:40 p.m. for a vehicle into a pole with entrapment. She said the driver was extricated and transported for medical treatment. The incident remains under investigation. Second Avenue was closed from Ross Street over to the 10th Street Bridge.
  • A utility pole crashed down onto Route 30 near the Route 259 intersection in Ligonier Township, closing both westbound lanes of the highway at about 6 p.m., Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety reported. Ligonier area fire departments were responding to the scene.
  • In Plum, Coxcomb Hill Road (Route 909) near Entrance Drive was closed in both directions after a vehicle rolled over due to icy conditions, according to emergency dispatchers. At least one person was injured in the wreck, which occurred around 5:30 p.m.
  • Also in Plum, dispatchers reported an accident involving two vehicles along Stottler Road near Ross Hollow Road at around 6 p.m. It was unclear if there were any injuries in that accident.
  • A vehicle was reported overturned along Pine Run Road near the Meadows mobile home park in Washington Township at about 6:15 p.m.
  • Another accident on Route 28 southbound occurred just south of the Harmar exit also at about 6:15 p.m. Dispatchers reported one vehicle involved with no injuries.
  • McGregor Drive in Penn Hills was closed around 7 p.m. due to icy conditions. County officials reported there were disabled vehicles along the roadway.
  • Also in Penn Hills, a vehicle reportedly went into a yard along the 100 block of Elias Drive around 7 p.m.
  • Numerous other minor accidents were reported around the region.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

