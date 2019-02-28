Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Snow could make Friday morning commute slippery; may accumulate Sunday | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Snow could make Friday morning commute slippery; may accumulate Sunday

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, February 28, 2019 4:53 a.m
814138_web1_SnowPlow

29 minutes ago

Didn’t the groundhog say something about an early spring?

Pittsburgh area residents might be questioning Punxsutwaney Phil’s prediction based on the upcoming weather.

According to the National Weather Service, some snow is expected overnight Thursday into Friday morning, which could make things slippery for the Friday morning commute. More snow is expected on Sunday, followed by a blast of cold and single-digit lows early next week.

The Pittsburgh area will be on the edge of a system coming through Thursday night, meteorologist Chris Leonardi said. About an inch of accumulation is expected between around midnight and 7-to-8 a.m., with more to the southeast.

Leonardi said the snow is not expected to be heavy or really significant, but could impact the commute “to some degree.”

The human weather prognosticators are looking ahead to Sunday, when a system is expected to develop over the lower Mississippi Valley and track over the lower Ohio Valley toward the Northeast by Monday morning.

The exact track of the system was uncertain Thursday, and Leonardi said it’s too early to give exact snowfall amounts, but accumulating snow is likely Sunday into Sunday night.

“It could be at least a few inches of accumulation if not a little bit more,” Leonardi said.

Following Sunday’s snow, temperatures next week are forecast to be below normal, with highs in the low 20s and lows in the single digits.

“That’s pretty cold for early March,” Leonardi said.

Regardless of what the groundhog said, spring is coming and will start on March 20.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional
