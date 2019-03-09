Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Somerset man arrested on drug charges after hiding in garage, police say | TribLIVE.com
Somerset man arrested on drug charges after hiding in garage, police say

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Saturday, March 9, 2019 3:19 p.m
A Somerset man is in jail on a $50,000 bond after being arrested Thursday night on multiple drug charges, state police said.

Christopher Beggs, 37, faces charges of use or possession of drug paraphernalia; manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance; intent to possess a controlled substance; and resisting arrest.

State police in Somerset arrested Beggs after learning of his whereabouts from a “known source” who had been pulled over for a traffic stop Thursday night. The source was found to be in possession of a bundle of heroin and was arrested.

The source told police where he got the drugs and from whom — a person with an active warrant. Police went to the address on Slickerman Drive and were given permission to search the premises.

Beggs was found hiding in the garage, police said. During the search, police also found several bundles of suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia, a scale and drug packaging supplies.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. March 19.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Stephen at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

