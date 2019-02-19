Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
South Connellsville sex offender accused of sexual interaction with boys, 14 and 17 | TribLIVE.com
South Connellsville sex offender accused of sexual interaction with boys, 14 and 17

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 1:52 p.m
Crystal Shannon Schroyer, 36, of South Connellsville, is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old boy and performing a sex act with a 14-year-old boy.

A registered sex offender from South Connellsville is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old boy and sending a 14-year-old boy nude photographs, according to police.

Crystal Shannon Shroyer, 36, is being held in the Fayette County Prison on $25,000 bail. She was arrested Friday evening on charges of statutory sexual assault, dissemination of explicit material to a minor and related offenses.

Police said the 14-year-old boy reported to South Connellsville police in December an incident alleged to have occurred Nov. 24 at Schroyer’s home. The boy told investigators Schroyer performed a sex act and later sent him three pictures by text message, including a photo of her breasts, according to a criminal complaint.

The 17-year-old boy told police he and Schroyer had sex in late 2018 after she drove them to a nearby dam, according to court papers. Schroyer admitted to the allegations with the 17-year-old, police said.

She was sentenced in 2016 to one to two years in prison for having sex with a 14-year-old boy in 2015 at her home, according to court records. She pleaded no contest to statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.

The boy testified during a preliminary hearing in 2015 that he had four glasses of liquor and smoked marijuana at Shroyer’s home before the pair had intercourse in a bedroom.

A preliminary hearing is set for Thursday on the new allegations. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

