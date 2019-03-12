Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Southwest Airlines, Pittsburgh’s top airline, to keep flying Boeing 737 Max 8 | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Southwest Airlines, Pittsburgh’s top airline, to keep flying Boeing 737 Max 8

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 3:57 p.m
870406_web1_AP_19050592260970
AP
At least 24 Southwest Airlines flights using the Boeing 737 Max 8 came through Pittsburgh International Airport during the past week.

12 minutes ago

Pittsburgh International Airport’s leading airline said Tuesday it will continue flying its Boeing 737 Max 8 airplanes as aviation authorities in some countries grounded that model of aircraft following Sunday’s Ethiopian Airlines crash left 157 people dead.

The flight-tracking website FlightAware showed at least 24 Southwest Airlines flights using the 737 Max 8 came through Pittsburgh from March 6 through Tuesday. A Southwest flight to Phoenix is scheduled to use the 737 Max 8 on Wednesday, while one flight each to Los Angeles and Phoenix are scheduled for Thursday, according to the website.

“As the investigation of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 progresses, we are staying in close contact with Boeing, the FAA and other airlines to learn the cause of the accident,” Southwest said in an email to the Tribune-Review.

Southwest said its fleet of more than 750 Boeing 737s includes 34 Max 8 models.

“We remain confident in the safety and airworthiness of the MAX 8. We don’t have any changes planned to our MAX 8 operations,” the Southwest statement said.

Southwest carried about 27 percent of Pittsburgh’s passengers in January, making it the airport’s most heavily used airline, according to airport statistics. It operated an average of 29 daily flights to 17 destinations.

Airport spokeswoman Alyson Walls did not comment directly on Southwest, but said, “Safety is the No. 1 priority for all of us in the airline industry. We have full confidence that the (Federal Aviation Administration) and the carriers are monitoring this issue and making appropriate decisions.”

Aviation authorities in several countries ordered airlines to ground their Boeing 737 Max 8 planes or barred them from their airspace in the wake of Sunday’s crash. The countries included India, China, Indonesia, Ethiopia, Britain, Germany, France and Italy, according to The Associated Press.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.