Spotted lanternfly webinar teaches about permit, species

Wondering if you need a spotted lanternfly permit?

A March 21 webinar will work to answer questions about the invasive species and which Pennsylvania businesses are required to have a permit.

The spotted lanternfly was originally found in Berks County in 2014 and can damage grape, hops and logging industries. By 2017, the insect was in 75 municipalities across six counties in eastern Pennsylvania.

To help stop the spread of the bug, which cost the U.S. Department of Agriculture more than $16 million to survey and enforce control programs, officials started the permit, specifically for businesses who travel and make deliveries.

On May 26, 2016, the department identified 13 counties that were quarantined, meaning businesses moving in and out of the areas would need a permit — Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia and Schuylkill. Requirements for quarantined areas can be found online.

The webinar, which runs from 1 to 2 p.m., will work to answer questions about obtaining a permit and teach people which counties have not been affected by the spotted lanternfly. The training is free, but those interested must register online.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .