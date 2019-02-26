State police discover 4th meth lab in 2 months in Indiana County

State police are continuing an investigation into a suspected methamphetamine lab that was discovered Monday inside a West Wheatfield Township residence in Indiana County near the Westmoreland County border.

Troop A spokesman Cliff Greenfield said the lab was discovered about 1:50 p.m. at 91 Caroline St. in the village of Robinson. Greenfield said police received information that there was methamphetamine being manufactured in the area.

“Upon arrival, troopers obtained consent to search. During the search, troopers located several items that are consistent with the clandestine manufacturing of methamphetamine,” Greenfield said.

Greenfield said the State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was assigned to conduct inventory, process and collect items believed used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

He said items used in the manufacturing of the contraband were collected both inside and outside of the residence. He said the items were collected without incident.

Two juveniles were also discovered inside the residence.

According to Greenfield, multiple criminal charges are pending against a 31-year-old Robinson woman and a 33-year-old New Florence, Westmoreland County, man.

In addition to multiple charges of manufacturing and possessing a controlled substance, Greenfield said the pair will also be charged with endangerment the welfare of children.

In January, state police arrested eight people after finding items related to the manufacturing of methamphetamine at three separate Indiana County locations in Ernest, Washington Township on Jan. 18; East Wheatfield Township on Jan. 21, and a “one pot” lab in the trunk of a car in Burrell Township on Jan. 26.

