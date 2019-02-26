Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
State police discover 4th meth lab in 2 months in Indiana County | TribLIVE.com
Regional

State police discover 4th meth lab in 2 months in Indiana County

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 4:01 p.m
805528_web1_WEB-meth

26 minutes ago

State police are continuing an investigation into a suspected methamphetamine lab that was discovered Monday inside a West Wheatfield Township residence in Indiana County near the Westmoreland County border.

Troop A spokesman Cliff Greenfield said the lab was discovered about 1:50 p.m. at 91 Caroline St. in the village of Robinson. Greenfield said police received information that there was methamphetamine being manufactured in the area.

“Upon arrival, troopers obtained consent to search. During the search, troopers located several items that are consistent with the clandestine manufacturing of methamphetamine,” Greenfield said.

Greenfield said the State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was assigned to conduct inventory, process and collect items believed used in the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

He said items used in the manufacturing of the contraband were collected both inside and outside of the residence. He said the items were collected without incident.

Two juveniles were also discovered inside the residence.

According to Greenfield, multiple criminal charges are pending against a 31-year-old Robinson woman and a 33-year-old New Florence, Westmoreland County, man.

In addition to multiple charges of manufacturing and possessing a controlled substance, Greenfield said the pair will also be charged with endangerment the welfare of children.

In January, state police arrested eight people after finding items related to the manufacturing of methamphetamine at three separate Indiana County locations in Ernest, Washington Township on Jan. 18; East Wheatfield Township on Jan. 21, and a “one pot” lab in the trunk of a car in Burrell Township on Jan. 26.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.