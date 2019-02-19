State police investigating dog shot in Butler County

State police in Butler are investigating after a dog was shot in the stomach Sunday in Concord Township.

The dog, a German Shepherd Husky mix, later died, troopers said.

The incident occurred between 3 and 7 p.m. in the area of 927 Hooker Road.

Troopers said the dog’s owner found the dog underneath her car after he broke free from his tether and ran away.

The owner took her dog to a Pittsburgh emergency vet, where it was discovered he had been shot in the stomach, troopers said. The vet was unable to save the dog.

Troopers haven’t identified any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Shaun Milkovich at 724-284-8100.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .