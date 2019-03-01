State police looking for two men suspected in Washington Co. shooting

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A man was shot and wounded at about 9 p.m. along South Main Street in Ellsworth in Washington County.

A Washington County 911 supervisor said the man was being treated for a gunshot wound.

State police are looking for a silver Toyota with two men inside.

The possible suspects were said to be wearing gray hooded sweatshirts. At least one dark handgun was used, according to the supervisor.

The vehicle was possibly on its way to Monessen.

State police are investigating.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .