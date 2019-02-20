Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Storm brings Pittsburgh region closer to average for seasonal snowfall totals | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Storm brings Pittsburgh region closer to average for seasonal snowfall totals

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 7:23 p.m
776997_web1_gtr-GreensburgSnow-03-022019
Jonna Miller | Tribune-Review
Snow falls on Main Street in Greensburg on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
776997_web1_gtr-GreensburgSnow-02-022019
Jonna Miller | Tribune-Review
Snow falls on Main Street in Greensburg on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.
776997_web1_gtr-lo-morningsnow003-022119
John Dominiczak, owner of Dominiczak Landscaping in Export, clears a sidewalk along Greensburg Street in Delmont on Feb. 20, 2019.
776997_web1_gtr-lo-morningsnow005-022119
John Kempka, 90, of Slickville, clears snow off his car along West Pittsburgh Street in Delmont on Feb. 20, 2019.

33 minutes ago

From snow to rain and back again, it’s been an unusually wet winter in Western Pennsylvania.

Wednesday morning’s snowstorm brought 4 inches of snow to the region, according to the National Weather Service in Moon. That brought total snowfall for the season so far to 28.7 inches, just below average for this time of year.

Total rainfall for 2019 is at 6.5 inches, about 2 inches more than a typical year. Still, last year’s record-setting rainfall for the region saw 9.27 inches by this time.

“We’re still well above normal,” said NWS meteorologist Jason Frazier.

An unusually warm winter has meant more rain and wintry mix, Frazier said.

The region typically gets around 41.4 inches of snow every winter. It’s not there yet but could come close with a couple March snowstorms, Frazier said.

In the short-term, more rain looks more likely than more snow, Frazier said.

“I know everyone would love to have a break in the number of days we’ve had some sort of (precipitation) going,” he said.

Thursday and Friday will likely be dry, but more rain is expected to arrive over the weekend, Frazier said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

