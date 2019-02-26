Thousands remain without power in wake of high winds

Staff is to report as directed by email, according to a message from Superintendent Tammy Wolicki.

The Hempfield Area School District is closed on Tuesday, Feb. 26 because of power outages at multiple schools, the district announced.

Power outages caused by Sunday’s high winds are continuing into Tuesday.

As of 4 a.m. Tuesday, Duquesne Light was reporting about 21,000 customers without electricity. West Penn Power was reporting about 17,000 customers affected in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

Duquesne Light was reporting the most outages in Penn Hills, with about 1,200 customers out. North Versailles and Ross had more than 1,000 outages each.

The extreme weather, which saw wind gusts up to 65 mph, knocked out service to about 125,000, Duquesne Light said in a statement on its website. The company said it had reports of 125 downed poles and 16 miles of wires reported downed.

Duquesne Light said it expects to restore power to most of its customers by late Wednesday night.

West Penn is part of FirstEnergy, which reported it had restored power to nearly 660,000 of its customers who lost power due to the wind storm in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Nearly 130,000 West Penn Power customers in western Pennsylvania had lost power due to the storm. For those still without power, restoration times were listed on its outage website as far out as 11 p.m. on Saturday.

West Penn had the most outages in Westmoreland County, where about 7,500 customers were affected. Most of those were in Hempfield, North Huntingdon and Sewickley Township.

Washington County had the second highest number of outages, with just over 5,000. Most affected areas included Amwell , Fallowfield, Union and Peters.

There were about 1,500 outages in Allegheny County, with most in Upper St. Clair and Bethel Park; almost 1,500 in Butler County; and 1,200 in Armstrong County.

The American Red Cross has information about shelters and warming centers on its website.

