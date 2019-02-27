Trash truck driver charged with vehicular homicide in Philly bicyclist’s 2017 death
PHILADELPHIA — A garbage truck driver has been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of a bicyclist in Philadelphia.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 28-year-old Jorge Fretts of Philadelphia was charged Tuesday with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person.
Authorities said Fretts was driving a privately owned trash truck that was making a turn when it struck and killed 24-year-old pastry chef Emily Fredricks in Center City Philadelphia in November 2017.
The owners of the truck, Gold Medal Environmental, reached a $6 million settlement with Fredricks’ family in September and also agreed to contribute $125,000 to an organization that works to make roads safer for bicyclists.
Fretts was ordered held in lieu of $100,000 bail. His attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Wednesday.