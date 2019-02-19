Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Trying to tie the knot for cheap? Ollie's Bargain Outlet has you covered
Trying to tie the knot for cheap? Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has you covered

Megan Tomasic
Megan Tomasic | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 4:44 p.m
“Good stuff cheap” and … weddings?

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is getting into the marriage business, selling wedding dresses and bridesmaid gowns over the course of five days.

The discount store is taking regularly priced wedding gowns and slashing prices, dropping the regular price of thousands of dollars to the lower hundreds.

Here’s how it will work: All wedding dresses regularly priced at $2,500 will be $199.99. Wedding dresses regularly priced over $2,500 will cost $299.99, and all formal bridesmaid and prom dresses will be $39.99.

The sale starts Feb. 21 at 9 a.m. and lasts through Feb. 25 at the Greensburg, Belle Vernon, Altoona, Butler and New Castle stores.

But don’t forget to wear a tank top and leggings or gym shorts to the event. Ollie’s is “not like the fancy stores so there will be no fitting rooms,” their Facebook post reads.

Mirrors will be set up around the store to see what dresses look like over clothes.

Ollie’s bought almost 11,000 wedding dresses and almost 18,000 formal dresses, some with price tags up to $6,000.

All dresses can be returned or exchanged up to seven days from the date of purchase.

Ollie’s sells everything from food to home goods, pet supplies and electronics.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

