Turnpike traffic restricted between Irwin and Monroeville exits | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Turnpike traffic restricted between Irwin and Monroeville exits

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 6:00 p.m
Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission
The Irwin interchange of the Pennsylvania Turnpike is set for reconstruction as part of a widening project for the toll road.

Single-lane traffic restrictions will go into effect beginning Wednesday on a section of the Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Pittsburgh exit in Monroeville and the Irwin exit in North Huntingdon, to allow for crews to remove old bridge abutments.

Weather permitting, the single-lane pattern will apply to eastbound motorists between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday and between 6 and 10 a.m. Friday . Westbound motorists will be confined to a single lane between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. Thursday.

Drivers headed in either direction will be restricted to a single lane from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, according to turnpike officials.

Motorists were advised to be prepared for possible delays.

The restrictions are needed so that crews can safely demolish abutments from the former bridge that carried the Trafford-Murrysville Road over the turnpike. Officials said the work is being scheduled during daylight hours because it will generate excessive noise.

The bridge was replaced as part of an early step for widening the 10-mile section of the turnpike, between Irwin and Monroeville, from four to six lanes, beginning in 2023.

The project has an estimated cost of more than $30 million and will include reconstruction of the Irwin interchange. Visit patpconstruction.com/mp57to67 for more details.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

