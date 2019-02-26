Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
United Auto Workers sues GM to stop 3 plant closings, including Lordstown

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 1:35 p.m
The United Auto Workers filed a lawsuit in Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, against General Motors to stop the closing of plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The United Auto Workers has sued General Motors in federal court to stop the closing of plants in Ohio, Michigan and Maryland, claiming the company is forbidden from idling plants under its current contract.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Youngstown, Ohio. The plants at which the UAW is trying to prevent closures are in Lordstown, Ohio; White Marsh, Maryland; and Warren, Michigan.

GM in a statement said the company’s November announcement about the closings doesn’t violate the contract and said the company is working with the UAW on “solutions to our business challenges.”

Lordstown assembles the Cruze subcompact sedan. The Maryland site operates manufactures electric motors and drive trains, and the Michigan plant makes transmissions.

