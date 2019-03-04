Volunteer firefighter, 17, dies in Fayette County car crash

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A Lauren Highlands High School senior and volunteer firefighter died Sunday in a Fayette County car crash, officials said.

The sudden death of Shawn Coleman, 17, was mourned Monday by his school community as well as local fire departments across the region.

If you guys did not hear about the terrible news of the passing of our classmate Shawn Coleman, he was in a fatal car accident and we would like for everyone to keep his family and friends in your prayers tonight as this is a hard time for all of us 🙏🏼 #rwgshawn — MUSTANGS (@MustangMadness0) March 4, 2019

Laurel Highlands School District Superintendent Jesse Wallace, who knew Shawn since the teen’s days at Marshall Elementary School, told Trib news partner WPXI-TV that the district arranged for grief counselors to help fellow students cope with the tragedy.

“Even at a young age, you can see he had that caring attitude. He had integrity and character to help others,” Superintendent Jesse Wallace told WPXI.

Shawn loved to hunt and fish and worked as a volunteer firefighter with the West Liesenring station.

His father is West Liesenring assistant chief Aaron Coleman, and his younger brother attends Laurel Highlands Middle School, the Herald-Standard reports.

Fire Departments across Fayette County are sending their condolences to West Leisenring VFD, after they lost a young man yesterday. Shawn Coleman was a senior at Laurel Highlands. He died in motor vehicle accident. pic.twitter.com/4y4QRHNl1E — Cara Sapida (@WPXICara) March 4, 2019

“Shawn was a young soul that was taken from us far too soon,” wrote Amanda Miskanin of Lemont Furnace, the administrator of a GoFundMe campaign set up Monday morning in Shawn’s honor. “He was the happiest person I have ever met … He always wore a smile and could cheer anyone up with that smile!”

By 9 p.m., less than 12 hours after the GoFundMe campaign launched, more than 80 people had contributed nearly $5,000, halfway toward the $10,000 goal.

All money raised will go to Shawn’s parents, Tab and Aaron Coleman, to pay for funeral costs, Miskanin said.

Shawn Coleman Funeral Fund Absolutely everything helps, even sharing. Rest peacefully Shawn ♥️ https://t.co/YyxT5AZBBB — bailey✨ (@bailey__lutz) March 4, 2019

According to the GoFundMe page, Shawn had just dropped off his girlfriend at her house Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his vehicle and was stuck by a plow truck on Route 40 near the Brownsville Drive-In.

Shawn was pronounced dead at the site of the crash.

The Fayette County Coroner has not yet released an official cause of death.

Redstone Township police are investigating.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .