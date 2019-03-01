Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Warm roads lessen impact of overnight snow; forecasters watching Sunday system | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Warm roads lessen impact of overnight snow; forecasters watching Sunday system

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, March 1, 2019 1:30 a.m
Pittsburgh area residents are waking up to a fresh blanket of snow Friday morning, but the good news for commuters is that roads may not be all that bad.

Between 2 and 5 inches of snow fell across the region between Thursday night and early Friday morning, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jason Frazier.

Frazier said they measured between 3 and 3.5 inches of snow at their offices in Moon, and 2-3 inches were reported across the Pittsburgh area.

Highest reported totals came from West Virginia, with 4 inches in Brooke County and 5 inches in Little Falls.

Main roads in the Pittsburgh area were mostly wet, but some side, neighborhood and rural streets may have slush or be snow covered.

Frazier said warmer road surfaces lessened the impact of the snow, but drivers were being advised to take it slow, exercise extra caution and allow more time.

Dispatchers in Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler and Westmoreland counties were not reporting any major problems on the roads early Friday morning. There had been one minor crash just before 3 a.m. on Route 228 near Route 8 in Middlesex, Butler County; no injuries were reported, but a utility pole was damaged and caused power outages, a dispatcher said.

The snow started around 9:30 p.m. Thursday and was done around 1:30 to 2 a.m. Friday, Frazier said. No more accumulating snow is expected Friday; a winter weather advisory that was issued until 9 a.m. was ended early around 5 a.m.

More snow is expected Sunday. While the weather service put out a preliminary projection of about 5 inches in the Allegheny County and surrounding area, Frazier said there is a lot of uncertainty over just how much snow the region will get.

The snow is expected to start sometime Sunday morning and will continue into late Sunday night to early Monday morning, he said.

“Keep an eye on the weather,” he said. “There’s still going to be a lot of changes to the forecast amounts as we get closer to the event. Stay tuned for the latest watches and warnings.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional
