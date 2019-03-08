Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
West Penn Hospital and ACHIEVA promote Early Intervention program | TribLIVE.com
Regional

West Penn Hospital and ACHIEVA promote Early Intervention program

Deb Erdley
Deb Erdley | Friday, March 8, 2019 9:47 a.m
853461_web1_web-baby2

45 minutes ago

In a new twist on the importance of books, ACHIEVA’s Early Intervention is launching a new program at West Penn Hospital to promote literacy and the value of early help for children facing developmental challenges or disabilities.

“Books at Birth” will provide families who give birth at West Penn’s NICU with a book for their newborn along with information about ACHIEVA’s Early Intervention services for children through age three in Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland counties. Early Intervention is a federally-funded program for children in that age range who show signs of a developmental delay, or are born with a disability.

ACHIEVA officials said the Allegheny Medical Society Foundation is supporting the new program.

“This program not only promotes early literacy and language development by encouraging reading to your child from a very young age, but it also educates parents about early intervention,” said Sharon Richards, ACHIEVA’s Vice President of Early Intervention.

Deb Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Deb at 412-320-7996, derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.