Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank adds 2 new board members | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank adds 2 new board members

Megan Tomasic
Megan Tomasic | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 8:53 p.m
845324_web1_gtr-DiaperBank83-010319
The Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank has two new members on its board of directors.

About an hour ago

The Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood has two new members on its board of directors.

Jill Standley, a community volunteer in Pittsburgh, and Anna Joyner, early head start family and community partnership specialist at Westmoreland Community Action in Greensburg, joined the board Wednesday.

Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank, a non-profit organization, distributes diapers to low-income families and refers families to organizations that focus on other issues. By partnering with non-profit social service agencies they are able to give diapers to families in need across Allegheny, Westmoreland, Fayette, Washington and Cambria counties.

Established in 2012, the organization has 32 partnerships, and also works to distribute period products to women in need.

The volunteer run organization has seven people on its board, including Executive Director Cathy Battle.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Regional
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.