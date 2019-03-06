Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank adds 2 new board members

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood has two new members on its board of directors.

Jill Standley, a community volunteer in Pittsburgh, and Anna Joyner, early head start family and community partnership specialist at Westmoreland Community Action in Greensburg, joined the board Wednesday.

Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank, a non-profit organization, distributes diapers to low-income families and refers families to organizations that focus on other issues. By partnering with non-profit social service agencies they are able to give diapers to families in need across Allegheny, Westmoreland, Fayette, Washington and Cambria counties.

Established in 2012, the organization has 32 partnerships, and also works to distribute period products to women in need.

The volunteer run organization has seven people on its board, including Executive Director Cathy Battle.

