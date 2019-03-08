Trout season in Pennsylvania: by the numbers

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Trout season is coming, and the state Fish and Boat Commission is hard at work stocking streams and lakes across Pennsylvania. Stocking efforts started March 1 will continue into April in preparation for April 13, the statewide opening of trout season.

A full list of upcoming trout stocking events is available on the commission’s website.

Facts and figures about trout fishing in Pennsylvania:

834

Streams and lakes to be stocked with adult trout statewide

17

Streams and lakes to be stocked in Westmoreland County

3.2 million

Number of brook (434,470), brown (643,490), rainbow (2.1 million) trout to be stocked

1.2 million

Number of trout to be stocked from cooperative nurseries

8,583

Number of trophy golden rainbow trout – average 1.5 pounds and 14 inches – to be stocked

May 26 and July 4

Free fishing days with no license required

7 inches

Minimum size to keep a trout

5

Daily catch limit in regular trout season

$32.80

Cost for annual Pennsylvania resident fishing license and trout permit. (Does not include discounts for seniors or multi-year licenses.)

Source: Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter .