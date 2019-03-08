Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Trout season in Pennsylvania: by the numbers | TribLIVE.com
Regional

Trout season in Pennsylvania: by the numbers

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, March 8, 2019 4:06 p.m
842773_web1_gtr-troutseason004-030919
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Long Langford, 74, of Ligonier dumps trout into Indian Creek along Rt. 381 in Donegal Township on Friday, March 8, 2019.
842773_web1_gtr-troutseason002-030919
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Les Keller of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources loads trout into bucket while stocking trout in a section of Indian Creek along Rt. 381 in Donegal Township on Friday, March 8, 2019.
842773_web1_gtr-troutseason006-030919
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Bill Kurutz of Dunbar stocks trout in a section of Sewickley Creek in Norvelt on Friday, March 8, 2019.
842773_web1_gtr-troutseason007-030919
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Patrick Brady, 72, of Mt. Pleasant Township stocks trout in a section of Sewickley Creek in Norvelt on Friday, March 8, 2019.
842773_web1_gtr-troutseason001-030919
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Fish culturist Adam Harpster (left) and volunteer We McClintock pull fish from the truck as Les Keller of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources loads trout into garbage cans for transport in Donegal Township on Friday, March 8, 2019.

About an hour ago

Trout season is coming, and the state Fish and Boat Commission is hard at work stocking streams and lakes across Pennsylvania. Stocking efforts started March 1 will continue into April in preparation for April 13, the statewide opening of trout season.

A full list of upcoming trout stocking events is available on the commission’s website.

Facts and figures about trout fishing in Pennsylvania:

834

Streams and lakes to be stocked with adult trout statewide

17

Streams and lakes to be stocked in Westmoreland County

3.2 million

Number of brook (434,470), brown (643,490), rainbow (2.1 million) trout to be stocked

1.2 million

Number of trout to be stocked from cooperative nurseries

8,583

Number of trophy golden rainbow trout – average 1.5 pounds and 14 inches – to be stocked

May 26 and July 4

Free fishing days with no license required

7 inches

Minimum size to keep a trout

5

Daily catch limit in regular trout season

$32.80

Cost for annual Pennsylvania resident fishing license and trout permit. (Does not include discounts for seniors or multi-year licenses.)

Source: Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

