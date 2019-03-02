Winter storm warning issued for Pittsburgh region

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The warning, which takes effect at 10 a.m. Sunday and runs through 1 a.m. Monday, calls for anywhere from 4 inches to 6 inches of snow to accumulate.

The warning affects Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington, Fayette, Green and Indiana counties in Pennsylvania as well as several counties in West Virginia.

Snow is expected to begin around 9 a.m. Sunday and could last until 4 a.m. Monday.

“A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the warning states.

WPXI-TV reports temperatures Sunday will be in the low 30s. Up to 3 inches of snow is expected in Pittsburgh, with areas to the south getting more snow.

Counties to the north and east of southwestern Pennsylvania are under winter weather advisories or watches on Sunday.